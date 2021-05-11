Coronavirus

217 more Beaufort Co. residents get a COVID-19 vaccine; 6 cases announced Tuesday

Another 217 Beaufort County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, state health officials reported Tuesday.

About 50.9% of county residents who are 15 or older have now received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter spike.

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beaufort County on Tuesday. No new deaths were announced.

Jasper County recorded three infections, one probable case and zero deaths Tuesday.

Local numbers

Statewide numbers

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 19,410 vaccinations since late last year. Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 13,500 vaccinations, which is the second-highest figure in the county. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,578 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 13,129 resident inoculations.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,534 inoculations, though DHEC’s data do not include federally administered vaccines for military members north of the Broad River.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we covered this story

Facts about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina are changing rapidly. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are trying to publish important information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated if more information becomes available or if facts become clearer.

Profile Image of Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek is a reporter at The Island Packet covering COVID-19 recovery efforts. He is also a Report for America corps member. He recently graduated from Syracuse University and has written for the Tampa Bay Times, The Buffalo News and the Naples Daily News.
