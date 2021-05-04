Coronavirus

Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in SC now offer walk-in access for COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in South Carolina now offer walk-in access for COVID-19 vaccines, Walmart announced Tuesday.

There are 121 of the pharmacies scattered across the state, according to the company.

Walk-in slots are available “as supply allows,” but that shouldn’t be a big problem. South Carolina’s vaccine supply now outstrips demand.

You don’t need to be a Sam’s Club member to get vaccinated at one of the chain’s pharmacies.

Vaccine appointments are also still an option at Walmart and Sam’s Club. Appointments can be booked online at: https://bit.ly/WalmartImmunizations or http://bit.ly/SamsClubImmunizations

Each pharmacy may carry different vaccine brands (the two online appointment schedulers show which stores offer what). Some Walmart locations, for example, provide Pfizer-BioNTech shots, while others have Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week, but Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays, according to the company.

More than 1.7 million South Carolinians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state data show. And about 32% of residents 15 or older have been fully vaccinated.

Note: Data in this story are current as of Monday.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in South Carolina
See all stories
Profile Image of Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek is a reporter at The Island Packet covering COVID-19 recovery efforts. He is also a Report for America corps member. He recently graduated from Syracuse University and has written for the Tampa Bay Times, The Buffalo News and the Naples Daily News.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service