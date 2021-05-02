284 more Beaufort County residents vaccinated, DHEC says. See the latest COVID data.

Another 284 Beaufort County residents are reported to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state health officials.

About 49% of county residents who are 15 or older have now received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, leaving 51% who have yet to get a dose.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter spike.

Six new coronavirus cases and four probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Friday. There have been no reports of any new coronavirus deaths.

Jasper County recorded three probable cases and no deaths Friday.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for Beaufort County residents as of Friday (the most recent date for which data are available): 4,898 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. That’s the fifth-highest rate in South Carolina.

Seven-day average of new first-dose vaccinations: 314 per day

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 76,857

Total number of doses administered: 110,330

New first-dose vaccinations announced Friday: 284

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 49.2%

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Friday: 7,350

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 1,728,962

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 42.1%

Percentage of S.C. residents 15 and up who have completed vaccination: 32%

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 18,409 vaccinations since late last year. Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 13,002 vaccinations, which is the second-highest figure in the county. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,253 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,911 resident inoculations.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,361 inoculations, though DHEC’s data do not include federally administered vaccines for military members north of the Broad River.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: roughly seven per day

Total cases: 14,860 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 192 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Friday: 61.4 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.