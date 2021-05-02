Coronavirus

284 more Beaufort County residents vaccinated, DHEC says. See the latest COVID data.

Another 284 Beaufort County residents are reported to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state health officials.

About 49% of county residents who are 15 or older have now received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, leaving 51% who have yet to get a dose.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter spike.

Six new coronavirus cases and four probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Friday. There have been no reports of any new coronavirus deaths.

Jasper County recorded three probable cases and no deaths Friday.

Local numbers

Statewide numbers

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 18,409 vaccinations since late last year. Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 13,002 vaccinations, which is the second-highest figure in the county. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,253 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,911 resident inoculations.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,361 inoculations, though DHEC’s data do not include federally administered vaccines for military members north of the Broad River.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

