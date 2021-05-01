Coronavirus

16 new COVID-19 cases, 383 vaccinations reported in Beaufort Co. Saturday

State health officials on Saturday reported that 383 more Beaufort County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 49% of county residents who are 15 or older have now received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and 51% of that group have yet to get a dose.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter spike.

Sixteen new coronavirus cases and eight probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Saturday. One new death, of an elderly person April 28, was announced.

Jasper County recorded one infection, two probable cases and no deaths Saturday.

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 18,293 vaccinations since late last year. Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 12,956 vaccinations, which is the second-highest figure in the county. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,236 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,886 resident inoculations.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,346 inoculations, though DHEC’s data do not include federally administered vaccines for military members north of the Broad River.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

