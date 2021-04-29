4 new COVID-19 cases, 390 more Beaufort Co. residents vaccinated, DHEC reports Thursday

Another 390 Beaufort County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials reported Thursday.

About 48.5% of county residents who are 15 or older have now received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and 51.4% of that group have yet to get a dose.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter spike.

Four new coronavirus cases and nine probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Thursday. No new deaths were announced.

Jasper County recorded three probable cases and no deaths Thursday.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for Beaufort County residents as of Tuesday (the most recent date for which data are available): 4,854 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. That’s the fifth-highest rate in South Carolina.

Seven-day average of new first-dose vaccinations: 368 per day

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 75,891

Total number of doses administered: 107,152

New first-dose vaccinations announced Thursday: 390

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 48.5%

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Thursday: 7,393

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 1,700,570

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 41.4%

Percentage of S.C. residents 15 and up who have completed vaccination: 30.6%

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 18,031 vaccinations since late last year. Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 12,868 vaccinations, which is the second-highest figure in the county. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,176 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,816 resident inoculations.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,291 inoculations, though DHEC’s data do not include federally administered vaccines for military members north of the Broad River.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: roughly seven per day

Total cases: 14,823 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 191 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Tuesday: 56.7 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.