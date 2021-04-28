Coronavirus

7 new coronavirus cases, 198 more vaccinations in Beaufort County on Wednesday

State health officials on Wednesday reported that 198 more Beaufort County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 48.2% of county residents who are 15 or older have now received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and 51.7% of that group have yet to get a dose.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter spike.

Seven new coronavirus cases and three probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Wednesday. No new deaths were announced.

Jasper County recorded two infections, two probable infections and no deaths Wednesday.

Local numbers

Statewide numbers

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 17,930 vaccinations since late last year. Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,791 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 12,786 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,104 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,269 inoculations.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Profile Image of Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek is a reporter at The Island Packet covering COVID-19 recovery efforts. He is also a Report for America corps member. He recently graduated from Syracuse University and has written for the Tampa Bay Times, The Buffalo News and the Naples Daily News.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service