One new coronavirus case reported in Beaufort Co. Sunday; 578 more vaccinations

Beaufort County had 578 more residents receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials reported Sunday.

The county’s daily average of first-dose vaccinations continued to fall throughout the week.

About 47.8% of residents who are 15 or older have now received their first dose, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, about 7 percentage points higher than the statewide number.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter spike, though health experts are concerned that the United States could face a fourth wave of infections.

One confirmed coronavirus case and seven probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Sunday. One new death has also been reported.

Jasper County also reported one confirmed case Sunday. No deaths have been announced.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for Beaufort County residents as of Sunday (the most recent date for which data are available): 4,775 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. That’s the fifth-highest rate in South Carolina.

Seven-day average of new first-dose vaccinations: 343 per day

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 74,655

Total number of doses administered: 104,306

New first-dose vaccinations announced Sunday: 578

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 47.8%

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Sunday: 10,606

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 1,675,256

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 40.8%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 29.3%

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 now leads the county with 17,575 vaccinations since late last year. Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,713 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 12,657 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,021 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,229 inoculations.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: 7.6 per day

Total cases: 14,792 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 191 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Sunday: 53.6 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we covered this story Facts about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina are changing rapidly. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are trying to publish important information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated if more information becomes available or if facts become clearer.