Coronavirus

One new coronavirus case reported in Beaufort Co. Sunday; 578 more vaccinations

Beaufort County had 578 more residents receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials reported Sunday.

The county’s daily average of first-dose vaccinations continued to fall throughout the week.

About 47.8% of residents who are 15 or older have now received their first dose, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, about 7 percentage points higher than the statewide number.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter spike, though health experts are concerned that the United States could face a fourth wave of infections.

One confirmed coronavirus case and seven probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Sunday. One new death has also been reported.

Jasper County also reported one confirmed case Sunday. No deaths have been announced.

Local numbers

Statewide numbers

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 now leads the county with 17,575 vaccinations since late last year. Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,713 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 12,657 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,021 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,229 inoculations.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we covered this story

Facts about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina are changing rapidly. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are trying to publish important information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated if more information becomes available or if facts become clearer.

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service