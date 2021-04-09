Need a COVID-19 vaccine? A Bluffton site is expanding walk-in access Friday afternoon

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare is accepting walk-ins for coronavirus vaccinations all afternoon Friday, according to spokesperson Daisy Burroughs.

The health care system’s vaccine site at the Buckwalter Recreation Center in Bluffton will be open for walk-in access until 5 p.m., Burroughs said at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.

Walk-in availability typically runs from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the site, subject to weekly vaccine allocations.

The rec center is located at 905 Buckwalter Parkway.

The health care system, which includes Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals, moved its vaccine operations to the rec center in late March, seeking a more centralized location.