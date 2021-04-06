Here are 4 chances to get the 1-dose COVID vaccine without an appointment in Hampton Co.

The state is offering four chances to get vaccinated in Hampton County without an appointment throughout the next two weeks.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting mobile clinics at various locations within the county between this Tuesday and next.

All events are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and open to adults age 18 and older.

Tuesday, April 6: Bull Durham Center at 380 Railroad Avenue in Estill

Thursday, April 8: Community Center at 10 Mixon Street in Yemassee

Monday, April 12: Hampton County Administration Building at 200 Jackson Avenue in Hampton

Tuesday, April 13: Varnville Town Hall at 101 Town Circle in Varnville

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the events, according to the announcement.

South Carolina opened vaccine eligibility to all state residents ages 16 and older last week. As of Monday, 1,376,994 South Carolinians had received at least a first dose of the vaccine and 19.1% of the state’s residents had completed their vaccinations.

“It is my hope that every American will get vaccinated as soon as they are able so that we may save lives and ultimately defeat this virus,” U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn said in the event announcement.

To find and schedule vaccine appointments at other locations, access DHEC’s vaccine locator tool at https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.

Since March 2020, there have been 1,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hampton County and 41 virus-related deaths, according to the latest DHEC data.