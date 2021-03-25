1 new COVID-19 death in Beaufort Co. Thursday as DHEC reports vaccine data issue

A new COVID-19 death was reported in Beaufort County on Thursday.

A person described as elderly died on March 20 after contracting the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Since the pandemic began, 187 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths have been announced in the county, DHEC reported.

DHEC’s COVID-19 vaccination data and county-level virus data, meanwhile, were unavailable Thursday due to a Tableau Public outage in several states, the agency wrote in a statement. Tableau Public is a free data visualization software that DHEC uses to host its data dashboards online.

A Tableau team is working to fix the issues, DHEC wrote.

The state, though, was able to report Thursday that nine new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Beaufort County. Seven probable cases were also recorded.

The county’s seven-day average of new cases per day was roughly 12.1 as of Thursday.

Jasper County reported two cases, three probable infections and no deaths Thursday.

Local coronavirus spread has remained low after the winter surge, and vaccinations have picked up speed in recent weeks.

Vaccine providers have been moving quickly through weekly shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses, state data show. Some Johnson & Johnson doses have also been distributed at area pharmacies.

The state is currently in Phase 1b of vaccine distribution, which prioritizes essential workers and others at high-risk for serious coronavirus complications, including people with a range of underlying health conditions.