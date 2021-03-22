Over 1,200 new COVID-19 vaccinations recorded in Beaufort County, DHEC says Monday

State health officials on Monday announced that 1,228 more Beaufort County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported that an average of 779 county residents per day have started vaccination in the past week, though DHEC releases its vaccine data on a two-day delay.

In comparison, the county’s seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases was 14 as of Monday.

About 32% of county residents who are 15 or older have now started vaccination, according to DHEC, and 67.9% of residents have yet to get a dose.

Beaufort County vaccine providers have been moving quickly through weekly shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses, state data show. Some Johnson & Johnson doses have also been distributed at area pharmacies.

Local coronavirus spread, meanwhile, is still slowing after the Palmetto State’s holiday surge of infections.

Four new COVID-19 cases and nine probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Monday.

Jasper County recorded zero new cases and no deaths Monday.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for Beaufort County residents as of Saturday (the most recent date for which data are available): 3,210 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. That’s the fourth-highest rate in South Carolina, though it could be inflated to some degree due to a ZIP code-level data issue.

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 50,179

Total number of doses administered: 65,680

New first-dose vaccinations announced Monday: 1,228

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 32.1%

Biggest vaccinator: Beaufort Memorial Hospital, which has administered 15,347 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses since mid-December

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Monday: 28,013

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 1,073,249

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 26.1%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 14.08%

ZIP code data

Okatie’s ZIP code of 29909, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, continues to lead the county with 11,152 resident vaccinations since late last year, though that may be an overcount, according to DHEC data. Bluffton’s 29910 ZIP code has recorded 10,489 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 8,555 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 7,133 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 3,403 inoculations.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910, meanwhile, continues to lead the county with 4,425 coronavirus cases reported in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has recorded 2,179 cases since March 2020, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 1,173 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,964 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code has reported 1,131 cases.

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: 14

Total cases: 14,457 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 185 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Saturday: 103.6 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

