870 more Beaufort Co. residents vaccinated against COVID-19, DHEC says Friday

Beaufort County on Friday recorded another 870 coronavirus vaccinations among residents.

Exactly 30% of county residents who are 15 or older have now started vaccination, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and 70% of residents have yet to get a dose.

The county has one of the highest vaccination rates per 10,000 residents in South Carolina, according to DHEC. That rate may be slightly inflated due to a ZIP code-level data issue, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette previously reported.

Regardless, Beaufort County vaccine providers have been moving quickly through weekly shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses, state data show.

Local coronavirus spread, meanwhile, is still slowing after the Palmetto State’s holiday surge of infections.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases and one probable infection were reported in Beaufort County on Friday. No deaths were announced in the county.

Jasper County recorded one new case and no deaths Friday.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for Beaufort County residents as of Wednesday (the most recent date for which data are available): 3,000 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. That’s the fourth-highest rate in South Carolina, though it could be inflated to some degree.

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 46,895

Total number of doses administered: 61,193

New first-dose vaccinations announced Friday: 870

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 30%

Biggest vaccinator: Beaufort Memorial Hospital, which has administered 15,105 first Pfizer doses since mid-December

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific data.

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Friday: 24,132

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 998,221

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 24.3%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 13.3%

ZIP code data

Okatie’s ZIP code of 29909, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, continues to lead the county with 10,763 resident vaccinations since late last year, though that may be an overcount, according to DHEC data. Bluffton’s 29910 ZIP code has recorded 9,622 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 8,017 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 6,621 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 3,149 inoculations.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccination data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910, meanwhile, continues to lead the county with 4,397 coronavirus cases reported in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has recorded 2,175 cases since March 2020, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 1,164 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,951 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code has reported 1,130 cases.

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: 11.7

Total cases: 14,408 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 185 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Tuesday: 110.3 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

