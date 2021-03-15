1,800 coronavirus vaccinations reported in Beaufort Co. Monday; 1 case announced

Beaufort County recorded more than 1,800 new coronavirus vaccinations on Monday as local providers continued to swiftly administer doses in the early days of Phase 1b.

Just over 28% of county residents have now received at least one dose, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

That percentage may be slightly inflated because of a quirk in how DHEC releases its vaccine data. Some Jasper County residents living in Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code are likely included in Beaufort County’s numbers, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette previously reported.

Regardless, in comparison to other counties, Beaufort County has been quickly vaccinating eligible residents, the data show.

The county has one of the highest vaccination rates per 10,000 residents in South Carolina, according to DHEC. Even if DHEC resolved its ZIP code data issue in Jasper County, Beaufort County’s inoculation rate probably wouldn’t change much, according to a Friday analysis of state data.

Local coronavirus spread, meanwhile, is still slowing after the Palmetto State’s holiday surge of infections.

Only one new COVID-19 case and two probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Monday. No new deaths were announced in the county.

Jasper County recorded two probable cases and no deaths Monday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we covered this story Facts about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina are changing rapidly. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are trying to publish important information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated if more information becomes available or if facts become clearer.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for Beaufort County residents as of Saturday (the most recent date for which data are available): 2,861 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. That’s the fourth-highest rate in South Carolina. The county’s rate, though, could be inflated to some degree due to the 29909 ZIP code issue

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 44,727

Number of doses administered (not residency-specific): 58,421

New first-dose vaccinations announced Monday: 1,806

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 28.6%

Biggest vaccinator: Beaufort Memorial Hospital, which has administered 14,237 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses since mid-December

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific data.

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Monday: 23,106

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 928,966

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 22.6%

Percentage of Phase 1a members who have completed vaccination: 38.3%

Health care workers and seniors were eligible during Phase 1a, among other people.

Vaccinations by ZIP code

Okatie’s ZIP code of 29909, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, continues to lead the county with 10,517 resident vaccinations since late last year, although that may be an overcount, according to DHEC data. Bluffton’s 29910 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 9,025 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 7,741 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 6,330 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 2,981 inoculations.

More information on ZIP code-level data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus data in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: 10.1

Total cases: 14,347 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 184 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Saturday: 129.6 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

