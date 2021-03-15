Coronavirus

1,800 coronavirus vaccinations reported in Beaufort Co. Monday; 1 case announced

Beaufort County recorded more than 1,800 new coronavirus vaccinations on Monday as local providers continued to swiftly administer doses in the early days of Phase 1b.

Just over 28% of county residents have now received at least one dose, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

That percentage may be slightly inflated because of a quirk in how DHEC releases its vaccine data. Some Jasper County residents living in Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code are likely included in Beaufort County’s numbers, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette previously reported.

Regardless, in comparison to other counties, Beaufort County has been quickly vaccinating eligible residents, the data show.

The county has one of the highest vaccination rates per 10,000 residents in South Carolina, according to DHEC. Even if DHEC resolved its ZIP code data issue in Jasper County, Beaufort County’s inoculation rate probably wouldn’t change much, according to a Friday analysis of state data.

Local coronavirus spread, meanwhile, is still slowing after the Palmetto State’s holiday surge of infections.

Only one new COVID-19 case and two probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Monday. No new deaths were announced in the county.

Jasper County recorded two probable cases and no deaths Monday.

Local numbers

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific data.

Statewide numbers

Health care workers and seniors were eligible during Phase 1a, among other people.

Vaccinations by ZIP code

Okatie’s ZIP code of 29909, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, continues to lead the county with 10,517 resident vaccinations since late last year, although that may be an overcount, according to DHEC data. Bluffton’s 29910 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 9,025 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 7,741 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 6,330 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 2,981 inoculations.

More information on ZIP code-level data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus data in Beaufort County

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Profile Image of Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek is a reporter at The Island Packet covering COVID-19 recovery efforts. He is also a Report for America corps member. He recently graduated from Syracuse University and has written for the Tampa Bay Times, The Buffalo News and the Naples Daily News.
