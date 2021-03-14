Coronavirus

Beaufort Co. records 11 new COVID cases, one new death Sunday

Beaufort County recorded another 11 coronavirus cases among residents on Sunday, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There was one new death reported Sunday in Beaufort County. DHEC described that person as elderly.

The area reported a wave of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country. That holiday surge has abated in recent weeks.

Local recovery efforts are in full swing as vaccines are distributed to seniors, essential workers, health care employees and others. Phase 1b of distribution began in Beaufort and Jasper counties Monday.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported three new cases and zero deaths Sunday.



Okatie’s ZIP code of 29909, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, continues to lead the county with 10,225 resident vaccinations since late last year, according to DHEC data. Bluffton’s 29910 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 8,633 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 7,544 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 6,095 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 2,801 inoculations.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Facts about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina are changing rapidly. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are trying to publish important information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated if more information becomes available or if facts become clearer.

