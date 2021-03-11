Port Royal extends face mask ordinance into April. Here’s what to know

The Town of Port Royal is continuing to ask people to continue to wear masks or face covering within town limits to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while the governor has loosened statewide requirements for masking and more people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Port Royal Town Council unanimously voted Wednesday to continue requiring face masks through April 14. The previous ordinance was set to expire Wednesday.

“I think we’re coming out of the woods, but I don’t think we’re totally there yet,” council member Mary Beth Heyward said. “I think we need to remain with masking.”

In Port Royal, people entering public spaces — and employees interacting with the public — are required to wear face masks, with the exception of children younger than 12, those with health conditions and those doing strenuous exercise or performing music. In Port Royal, violators can face a fine of up to $50.

Municipalities through Beaufort County have passed similar ordinances, with unincorporated Beaufort County’s requirement in place through April 15, the city of Beaufort’s in place through April 9, and Bluffton’s in place through April 14.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order March 5 that no longer requires residents to wear face masks in state-owned buildings or while in restaurants when not eating or drinking. He still recommends people wear masks other places indoors.

While some states across the country are lifting mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend face coverings in public places, even among those who are fully vaccinated. Guidance issued Monday says vaccinated people should still wear masks and physically distance in public as well as avoid large gatherings and being near people who haven’t yet received the vaccination.

The new guidance says people don’t need to wear masks indoors if they are with other people who have received the vaccine and are at low-risk of getting COVID-19.

The Port Royal council also voted Wednesday to continue to allow virtual meetings, rather than in-person public meetings, and to allow members of the public to submit comments electronically. That rule will expire April 14 as well.

After daily COVID-19 cases reached a peak in early January following the holidays, cases continue to fall across Beaufort County and the country, as more people are vaccinated. As of March 8, 37,886 Beaufort County residents have received at least a first dose of the vaccine — nearly one-quarter of the population 15 and up.