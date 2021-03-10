1 new COVID-19 death, 9 cases confirmed in Beaufort County on Wednesday

One COVID-19 death was announced in Beaufort County on Wednesday.

A person described as middle-aged, or 35 to 64 years old, died Sunday after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Nine new coronavirus cases and seven probable infections were also recorded in the county Wednesday.

The area reported a wave of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country. That holiday surge has abated in recent weeks.

Local recovery efforts are in full swing as vaccines are distributed to seniors, essential workers, health care employees and others. Phase 1b of distribution began in Beaufort and Jasper counties Monday.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported no new cases and no deaths Wednesday.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Wednesday had utilized 73% of 16,493 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses received. The hospital had administered 8,651 second doses.

Hilton Head Hospital had utilized 110% of 4,829 first doses. That’s because some Pfizer vials have contained a sixth or even seventh dose, as opposed to five. The hospital also had used 117% of 3,078 second doses as of Wednesday.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Wednesday had used 78% of 6,489 first Pfizer doses. The hospital had utilized 108% of 3,380 second doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine uses a recommended two-dose regimen. The second shot is typically scheduled for three weeks after the first.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Monday (the most recent date for which data is available): 324

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Monday: 5.3%

Total cases: 14,247 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 181 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Monday: 195.2 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Monday: 4.7%

New cases announced Wednesday: 507

Total cases: 451,597 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 17

Total deaths: 7,768 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 4,327 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 2,138 cases since last March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 1,148 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,931 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 1,122 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.