4 new COVID-19 deaths, 20 cases confirmed in Beaufort County on Thursday

Four new coronavirus deaths were confirmed in Beaufort County on Thursday.

The four people were all described as elderly, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Two of the residents died on Feb. 25. The others died on Feb. 22 and Feb. 20.

Twenty additional COVID-19 cases were also reported in Beaufort County on Thursday. Nine probable infections were recorded, as well.

The area recorded a wave of infections throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The seven-day average of new cases, though, has dropped significantly in recent weeks. It was 28.2 as of Thursday. The average had hit roughly 113 on Jan. 14.

The holiday surge following Christmas and Thanksgiving has abated, but experts worry that new coronavirus variants that are highly transmissible could hamper recovery efforts, even as vaccines are slowly distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported zero new cases and no deaths Thursday.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Wednesday had utilized 96% of 12,318 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses received. That’s because some Pfizer vials have contained six or even seven doses, but DHEC calculates its utilization rates based on the assumption that each vial contains five doses, which was the original expectation late last year. The hospital has used 132% of 5,975 second doses.

Hilton Head Hospital had utilized 108% of 3,827 first doses. The hospital also had used 124% of 2,820 second doses as of Wednesday.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Wednesday had used 95% of 4,815 first doses. The hospital had utilized 105% of 3,452 second doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine uses a recommended two-dose regimen. The second shot is typically scheduled for three weeks after the first.

Local numbers

DHEC’s county-level coronavirus data weren’t updated as of about 2 p.m. Thursday. The agency’s COVID-19 dashboards are hosted by Tableau Public, which was experiencing outages in several states Thursday, according to DHEC.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 5.5%

New cases announced Thursday: 819

Total cases: 447,085 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 38

Total deaths: 7,660 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

DHEC’s ZIP code data weren’t immediately updated Thursday.

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.