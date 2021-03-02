SC expands COVID vaccine eligibility. Here’s who can get the shot starting next week

South Carolina will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to a much wider swath of the state’s population starting next week, the governor announced Monday.

Beginning March 8, the state will transition into Phase 1b of its vaccine rollout, which has been expanded to include all people age 55 and older; teachers, correctional officers and other frontline workers with occupational risk; and people age 16 to 64 with preexisting conditions, Gov. Henry McMaster said at a joint press conference with the state health director and state schools chief.

Those newly eligible for the vaccine include residents and staff in group home settings, homeless shelters, community training homes, behavioral substance abuse group home settings and migrant farmworkers who live in shared housing, McMaster said.

The expansion comes as South Carolina receives its first allotment of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Saturday.

The state received roughly 41,000 doses of the new vaccine this week to bring its total weekly vaccine haul to nearly 150,000 doses, nearly 40% more than last week.

State officials have long said they would make decisions about when to move into Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout based on supply of and demand for the vaccine.

As of Tuesday, the state had received nearly 1.3 million first and second doses of coronavirus vaccine and administered about 956,000 of those doses, according to DHEC.

More than 658,000 people, or about 13% of the state’s population and half the individuals in Phase 1a, have received at least one shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.