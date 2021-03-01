22 new COVID infections confirmed in Beaufort County on Monday; no deaths reported

Twenty-two new coronavirus cases were recorded in Beaufort County on Monday. Seven probable cases were recorded, too.

No new coronavirus deaths were confirmed.

The area recorded a wave of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The seven-day average of new cases, though, has dropped significantly in recent weeks. It was 33.7 as of Monday. The average had hit roughly 113 on Jan. 14.

The holiday surge following Christmas and Thanksgiving has abated, but experts worry that new coronavirus variants that are highly transmissible could hamper recovery efforts, even as vaccines are slowly distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported three new cases and no deaths Monday.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Sunday had utilized 115% of 9,978 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses received. That’s because some Pfizer vials have contained six or even seven doses, but DHEC calculates its utilization rates based on the assumption that each vial contains five doses, which was the original expectation late last year. The hospital has used 127% of 5,975 second doses.

Hilton Head Hospital had utilized 143% of 2,825 first doses. The hospital also had used 118% of 2,820 second doses as of Sunday. Coastal Carolina Hospital had used 161% of 2,805 first doses. The hospital had utilized 99% of 3,452 second doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine uses a recommended two-dose regimen. The second shot is typically scheduled for three weeks after the first.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Saturday (the most recent day for which data is available): 678

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Saturday: 4.9%

Total cases: 14,065 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 174 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Saturday: 268.1 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Saturday: 4.1%

New cases announced Monday: 740

Total cases: 444,991 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 14

Total deaths: 7,592 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 4,236 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 2,111 cases since last March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 1,130 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,899 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 1,108 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.