2 new coronavirus deaths, 36 cases confirmed in Beaufort County on Thursday

Two new COVID-19 deaths were announced in Beaufort County on Thursday.

Both people were described as elderly, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. They died on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15, respectively.

Thirty-six new coronavirus cases were also recorded in Beaufort County on Thursday. Six probable cases were reported.

The area recorded a wave of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The seven-day average of new cases, though, has dropped significantly in recent days. It was 37.4 as of Thursday. The average had hit roughly 113 on Jan. 14.

The holiday surge following Christmas and Thanksgiving has abated, but experts worry that new coronavirus variants that are highly transmissible could hamper recovery efforts, even as vaccines are slowly distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported three new cases and zero deaths Thursday.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Wednesday had utilized 106% of 9,978 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses received. That’s because some Pfizer vials have contained six or even seven doses, but DHEC calculates its utilization rates based on the assumption that each vial contains five doses, which was the original expectation late last year. The hospital has used 104% of 5,975 second doses.

Hilton Head Hospital had utilized 143% of 2,825 first doses. The hospital also had used 116% of 2,460 second doses as of Wednesday.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Wednesday had used 160% of 2,805 first doses. The hospital had utilized 93% of 3,320 second doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine uses a recommended two-dose regimen. The second shot is typically scheduled three weeks after the first.

Local numbers

DHEC’s county-specific coronavirus data dashboard is experiencing a “technical issue” and a significant amount of information was inaccessible as of Thursday. The agency is trying to identify and correct the issue, according to a notice posted to its website. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette will compile Beaufort County data in this section again once DHEC has confirmed that the county data being reported is accurate.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 8.4%

New cases announced Thursday: 921

Total cases: 440,517 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 42

Total deaths: 7,502 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Coronavirus ZIP code data were unavailable on DHEC’s website Thursday due to a “technical issue.”

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.