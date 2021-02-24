COVID-19 death from August reported in Beaufort Co. on Wednesday; 29 cases confirmed

A coronavirus death from August was announced in Beaufort County on Wednesday.

A person described as elderly died on Aug. 6 after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The reporting of COVID-19 deaths is often delayed to some degree as officials work to confirm that fatalities were connected to the coronavirus. But months-old delays are rarer. It’s unclear why the August death was recorded in late February.

Twenty-nine new coronavirus infections were also recorded in Beaufort County on Wednesday. Six probable cases were reported.

The area recorded a wave of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The seven-day average of new cases, though, has dropped significantly in recent days. It was 36.1 as of Wednesday. The average had hit roughly 113 on Jan. 14.

The holiday surge following Christmas and Thanksgiving has abated, but experts worry that new coronavirus variants that are highly transmissible could hamper recovery efforts, even as vaccines are slowly distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported four new cases and no deaths Wednesday.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Tuesday had utilized 106% of 9,978 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses received. That’s because some Pfizer vials have contained six or even seven doses, but DHEC calculates its utilization rates based on the assumption that each vial contains five doses, which was the original expectation late last year. The hospital has used 97% of 5,975 second doses.

Hilton Head Hospital had utilized 143% of 2,825 first doses. The hospital also had used 116% of 2,460 second doses as of Tuesday.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Tuesday had used 160% of 2,805 first doses. The hospital had utilized 93% of 3,320 second doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine uses a recommended two-dose regimen. The second shot is typically scheduled three weeks after the first.

Local numbers

DHEC’s county-specific coronavirus data were not completely updated as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 8.8%

New cases announced Wednesday: 896

Total cases: 438,861 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 25

Total deaths: 7,460 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Coronavirus ZIP code data were unavailable on DHEC’s website Wednesday due to “technical issues.”

The agency in a statement wrote that the problems would be resolved later Wednesday.

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.