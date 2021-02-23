21 new coronavirus infections confirmed in Beaufort County on Tuesday; no deaths

Twenty-one new coronavirus infections were recorded in Beaufort County on Tuesday. Six probable cases were also reported.

No new deaths were announced in the county.

The area saw a wave of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The seven-day average of new cases, though, has dropped significantly in recent days. It was 34.7 as of Tuesday. The average had hit roughly 113 on Jan. 14.

Jasper County reported one new case and no deaths Tuesday.

The holiday surge following Christmas and Thanksgiving has abated, but experts worry that new coronavirus variants that are highly transmissible could hamper recovery efforts, even as vaccines are slowly distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Between Feb. 8 and Feb. 21, meanwhile, the Beaufort County School District reported 60 students and 18 staff members had COVID-19, spokesperson Candace Bruder said Tuesday.

The district has surpassed 850 coronavirus cases recorded since Sept. 28, but active case numbers are steadily decreasing, along with the number of active quarantines the district has reported weekly since Jan. 25.

From Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, the district had between 737 and 743 students quarantining, and between 38 and 107 staff quarantining.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Tuesday had utilized 106% of 9,978 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses received. That’s because some Pfizer vials have contained six or even seven doses, but DHEC calculates its utilization rates based on the assumption that each vial contains five doses, which was the original expectation late last year. The hospital has used 97% of 5,975 second doses.

Hilton Head Hospital had utilized 143% of 2,825 first doses. The hospital also had used 116% of 2,460 second doses as of Tuesday.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Tuesday had used 160% of 2,805 first doses. The hospital had utilized 93% of 3,320 second doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine uses a recommended two-dose regimen. The second shot is typically scheduled three weeks after the first.

Local numbers

DHEC’s county-specific coronavirus data didn’t appear to be completely updated as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 6.6%

New cases announced Tuesday: 718

Total cases: 437,806 confirmed

New deaths announced Tuesday: 21

Total deaths: 7,436 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 4,136 cases in the past year, DHEC’s most recent data show. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 2,054 cases since last March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 1,093 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,872 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 1,081 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.