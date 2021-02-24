What’s next for year 2 of the pandemic? Join our live discussion with local NC experts

Speakers

We know you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and what year two of the coronavirus pandemic will look like in North Carolina.

How do I sign up for an appointment? Are the vaccines safe? Does it matter if I take the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine? Will I still have to wear a mask once I get my shot?

Join News & Observer reporter Richard Stradling as he speaks with two COVID-19 experts and asks them your questions during a live virtual event at noon on March 2, 2021.

Register here to reserve your spot and to submit your questions in advance.

Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi is a Duke Health family medicine physician and has advised the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on its COVID-19 response. Martinez-Bianchi is also a cofounder of LATIN-19, a group of physicians and stakeholders who meet weekly to discuss how to prevent Hispanic/Latinx communities from being overlooked by the health care system, with a focus on COVID-19.

Dr. David Wohl is an infectious disease specialist at UNC Health in Chapel Hill who has focused on COVID-19 for the last year. During the pandemic, Wohl crafted procedures to protect health care workers treating COVID-19 patients and helped UNC set up its testing and vaccination programs. During his career, Wohl has battled Ebola outbreaks in West Africa and has long studied how to prevent and treat HIV.

Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi is a Duke Health family medicine physician and one of the co-founders of LATIN-19, a group that advocates for the Hispanic community’s needs during COVID-19. Martinez-Bianchi also serves as an advisor to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Duke Health

Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi

Family Medicine Physician, Duke Health

Dr. David Wohl, of UNC, is an infectious diseases specialist. He helped set up UNC’s virus testing program and helped develop procedures so doctors, nurses and others at UNC’s 11 hospitals could treat COVID-19 patients without getting infected themselves. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Dr. David Wohl

Infectious Disease Specialist, UNC Health (Chapel Hill)

Richard Stradling

Moderated by Richard Stradling. Read his stories here.