41 new COVID cases reported Sunday in Beaufort County; no new deaths

Forty-one new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Beaufort County on Sunday. Five probable infections also were reported.

No new deaths were reported.

The area recorded a wave of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country. Hundreds of cases were recorded every 24 hours, and deaths also quickly mounted.

The seven-day average of new cases, though, has been on a downward slope recently. It was 34.7 as of Sunday. The average had hit roughly 113 on Jan. 14.

The holiday surge following Christmas and Thanksgiving is abating, but experts worry that new coronavirus variants that are highly transmissible could hamper recovery efforts, even as vaccines are slowly distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported four new cases and no deaths Sunday.

Local numbers

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 4,120 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 2,050 cases since last March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 1,090 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,869 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 1,080 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died.

The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered.

DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.

Profile Image of Lisa Wilson
Lisa Wilson
Lisa Wilson is a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette covering restaurant and retail business openings and closings along with occasional breaking news. The 27-year newsroom veteran has worked for papers in Louisiana and Mississippi and is happy to call the Lowcountry home. Support my work with a digital subscription
