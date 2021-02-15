15 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Beaufort County on Monday

State health officials reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Monday. No new deaths were reported, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In just over 11 months since the first coronavirus cases were confirmed in Beaufort County, 13,524 positive test results from residents have been recorded, DHEC data show.

The area reported a wave of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country. Hundreds of cases were recorded every 24 hours, shattering the previous single-day record on Jan. 8. Deaths also quickly mounted.

The seven-day average of new cases, though, has dropped in recent days. It was 36.3 as of Monday. The average had hit roughly 113 on Jan. 14.

The holiday surge following Christmas and Thanksgiving is abating, but experts worry that new coronavirus strains that are highly transmissible could hamper recovery efforts, even as vaccines are slowly distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Monday had utilized 117% of 8,575 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses received. That’s because some Pfizer vials have contained six or even seven doses, but DHEC calculates its utilization rates based on the assumption that each vial contains five doses, which was the original expectation late last year. The hospital has used 66% of 5,000 second doses.

Hilton Head Hospital had utilized 164% of 2,440 first doses. The hospital also had used 96% of 2,060 second doses as of Monday.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Monday had used 152% of 2,805 first doses. The hospital had utilized 91% of 2,345 second doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine uses a recommended two-dose regimen. The second shot is scheduled three weeks after the first.

Summer Cook a Registered Nurse in the emergency department at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, prepares to administer a Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in the parking lot of Beaufort High School’s stadium. Thursday marked the first drive-thru clinic for vaccine administration in Beaufort County. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Saturday (the most recent date for which data are available): 514

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Saturday: 8.9%

Total cases: 13,524 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 163 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Saturday: 355 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Monday: 6.5%

New cases announced Monday: 1,109

Total cases: 427,763 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 31

Total deaths: 7,180 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,958 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 2,010 cases since last March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 1,055 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,842 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 1,058 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

Registered Nurses with Beaufort Memorial Hospital handed out these buttons on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 to those that received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine at the drive-thru clinic in the parking lot at Beaufort High School’s stadium. People from today’s event will return in 21 days for their second dose. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.