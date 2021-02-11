Port Royal extends face mask ordinance into March. What to know

As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to more groups across South Carolina — including those 65 and older — the Town of Port Royal is continuing to require those within its limits to mask up to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Without discussion, Port Royal Town Council unanimously voted Wednesday to continue requiring face masks through March 10. The previous ordinance was set to expire Wednesday.

In Port Royal, people entering public spaces — and employees interacting with the public — are required to wear face masks, with the exception of children younger than 12, those with health conditions and those doing strenuous exercise or performing music. Municipalities through Beaufort County have passed similar ordinances, with unincorporated Beaufort County’s requirement in place through April 15, the city of Beaufort’s in place through April 9 and Bluffton’s in place through April 14.

In Port Royal, violators can face a fine of up to $50.

At its meeting, the council also voted to continue to allow electronic, rather than in-person public meetings, and to permit members of the public to submit comments electronically. That rule expires March 10 as well.

Council member Kevin Phillips said several members of the town’s boards and commissions had told him they felt they were losing momentum in the virtual meetings and did not know what to do. Mayor Joe DeVito suggested looking into holding hybrid meetings, where council and boards meet in person and members of the public watch online.

“I know all of us look forward to the day we can be in the same room again,” DeVito said.

After reaching a peak in early January, daily COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall across Beaufort County and the country, as more people are vaccinated. At least 13,318 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across the county, and 152 people have died from it.