1 coronavirus death, 79 new cases confirmed in Beaufort County on Friday

One coronavirus death and 79 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beaufort County on Friday.

A person described as elderly died on Jan. 29 after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Three probable infections were logged in the county Friday.

The area reported a surge of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country. Hundreds of cases were recorded every 24 hours, shattering the previous single-day record on Jan. 8. Deaths also quickly mounted.

The seven-day average of new cases, though, has dropped in recent days. It was 78.7 as of Friday. The average had hit roughly 113 on Jan. 14.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported 16 new coronavirus infections and no new deaths Friday.

Vaccines are also slowly being distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Friday had utilized 103% of 7,910 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses received. That’s because some Pfizer vials have contained six or even seven doses, but DHEC calculates its utilization rates based on the assumption that each vial contains five doses, which was the original expectation late last year. The hospital has used 54% of 3,050 second doses.

Hilton Head Hospital had utilized 150% of 2,225 first doses. The hospital also had used 74% of 1,225 second doses as of Friday.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Friday had used 118% of 2,805 first doses. The hospital had utilized 70% of 1,425 second doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine uses a recommended two-dose regimen. The second shot is scheduled three weeks after the first.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday (the most recent date for which data is available): 3,096

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Wednesday: 12.2%

DHEC on Tuesday announced that it was changing the way in which it calculates the daily percentage of positive tests to be more easily compared with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among other entities.

“With the change, the public will notice a big drop in the number representing percent positive. That does not mean the level of spread in the community has decreased,” DHEC wrote in a Tuesday news release.

Officials on Wednesday said they are planning to release more information clarifying how exactly the two formulas are different and why the percent positive has dropped so significantly due to the change.

For context, the daily statewide percent positive reported Monday was over 20%.

Total cases: 13,076 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 149 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Wednesday: 602.2 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 11.2%

New cases announced Friday: 2,745

Total cases: 408,787 confirmed

New deaths announced Friday: 54

Total deaths: 6,770 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,782 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,942 cases since last March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 989 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,748 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 1,010 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.