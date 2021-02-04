‘Put all the chicken in the bag.’ Face mask clash ends in robbery, California cops say

A man turned away from a Pasadena, California, restaurant for not wearing a face mask returns with a gun to steal chicken and waffles, but no cash, police say. Screengrab from KABC video

When a customer turned away for not wearing a face mask showed up at the back door of a California restaurant with a gun, employees were confused.

The cash registers at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles are in the front, KABC reported.

“The guy just said, ‘Put all the chicken in the bag,’” cook Robert Gonzales told KTLA.

The gunman forced his way into the restaurant at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, police told the Pasadena Star News.

The robber chased Gonzalez around the kitchen but the cook escaped when something distracted the intruder, KTLA reported.

The hungry thief took chicken and waffles, but no cash, the Pasadena Star News reported.

Security video shot inside the restaurant shows the man walking out with a plate of food.

“I understand we got some good chicken, but man,” Gonzalez told KTLA. But the robber wasn’t finished.

“Before he walked out the door he took syrup for his chicken,” said manager Angela Prieto, KABC reported. While the heist might sound like something out of a comedy, it was no laughing matter for terrified employees, she said.

“I almost got shot over stupidity, I guess,” Gonzalez told the station.

No one was hurt, the Pasadena Star News reported. Police ask that anyone with information on the robbery contact them at 626-744-4501.