Where to get COVID tested for free in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton counties in February

Free COVID-19 testing pop-up clinics in Jasper and Hampton counties are scheduled this week, and they don’t require appointments.

The Town of Yemassee is hosting two COVID-19 drive-thru testing events in the coming weeks at the Yemassee Community Center at 10 Mixon St. next to Town Hall Municipal Complex.

The first event is Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The second is Friday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointment is needed, but preregistration is encouraged. Anyone younger than 18 who wants to be tested must bring a parent or legal guardian.

Other free coronavirus testing options not requiring appointments offered in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties, according to DHEC:

The seven-day average of new cases in the Lowcountry has been decreasing recently after a surge of COVID-19 cases in December and January during the holidays. Local trends have mirrored other spots around South Carolina.

COVID vaccines have been made available to seniors age 65 and older, local health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities, but the rollout has been slow.

