Where to get COVID tested for free in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton counties in February

Workers quickly administer free COVID-19 testing in one of two lanes of vehicles on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Lady's Island Middle School. While the morning was busy, Beaufort Memorial Hospital spokesperson Courtney McDermott was surprised the turnout wasn't greater. The site had the ability to administer 1,500 tests and with 30 minutes till closing, "we've probably done half of that," McDermott said in near 90-degree heat. More free testing is available on Friday at St. Stephen AME Church in Hardeeville, July 22 at Bluffton High School and on July 29 at Battery Creek High School in Beaufort. All with hours of operation from 7 to 11 a.m.

Free COVID-19 testing pop-up clinics in Jasper and Hampton counties are scheduled this week, and they don’t require appointments.

The Town of Yemassee is hosting two COVID-19 drive-thru testing events in the coming weeks at the Yemassee Community Center at 10 Mixon St. next to Town Hall Municipal Complex.

The first event is Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The second is Friday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointment is needed, but preregistration is encouraged. Anyone younger than 18 who wants to be tested must bring a parent or legal guardian.

Other free coronavirus testing options not requiring appointments offered in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties, according to DHEC:

Beaufort Memorial Okatie Medical Pavilion at 122 Okatie Center Boulevard North from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays

Beaufort County Health Department at 601 Wilmington Street in Beaufort from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Bluffton Public Health Department at 4819 Bluffton Parkway #132 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays

Coastal Carolina Hospital from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays

Hampton County Public Health Department at 531 W. Carolina Ave. in Varnville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Hilton Head Hospital from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays

Jasper County Health Department at 651 Grays Highway in Ridgeland from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays

The seven-day average of new cases in the Lowcountry has been decreasing recently after a surge of COVID-19 cases in December and January during the holidays. Local trends have mirrored other spots around South Carolina.

COVID vaccines have been made available to seniors age 65 and older, local health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities, but the rollout has been slow.