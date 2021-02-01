6 coronavirus deaths announced in Beaufort Co. on Monday as DHEC reports data lag

Six additional COVID-19 deaths were announced in Beaufort County on Monday, capping the deadliest month of the pandemic in the Lowcountry, but state health officials noted that problems with an online vital records system led to a delay in coronavirus deaths being reported last month.

One of the deaths occurred as early as Dec. 31. The other fatalities occurred from Jan. 14 to Jan. 30. One person was described as middle-aged, or 35 to 64 years old, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The other five people were described as 65 or older.

An upgrade to DHEC’s Vital Statistics system that went live in early January resulted in several glitches that caused the delay, according to the agency. The system is now “fully operational.” DHEC announced 210 newly confirmed deaths statewide on Monday.

A coronavirus death in Jasper County was also recorded Monday. A person described as middle-aged died on Jan. 24 after contracting the novel coronavirus, state officials said.

Thirty COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Beaufort County last month, the county’s deadliest, according to Coroner’s Office data as of Thursday. The previous high was in July, when 27 deaths were logged, according to the Coroner’s Office.

DHEC has confirmed 145 coronavirus deaths in the county since last March.

State health officials also recorded 89 new coronavirus cases in Beaufort County on Monday.

The area reported a surge of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country. Hundreds of cases were recorded every 24 hours, shattering the previous single-day record on Jan. 8. Deaths quickly mounted, too.

The seven-day average of new cases, though, has dropped in recent days. It was 92.7 as of Monday. The average had hit roughly 113 on Jan. 14.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported nine new coronavirus infections Monday.

Vaccines are also slowly being distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Sunday had utilized 122% of 4,850 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses received. That’s because some Pfizer vials have contained six or even seven doses, opposed to just five. The hospital has used 57% of 2,075 second doses.

Hilton Head Hospital had utilized 151% of 1,925 first doses. The hospital also had used 104% of 475 second doses as of Sunday.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Sunday had used 113% of 2,755 first doses. The hospital had utilized 92% of 225 second doses.

Pfizer’s vaccine uses a recommended two-dose regimen. The second shot is scheduled three weeks after the first.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Saturday (the most recent date for which data is available): 406

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Saturday: 21.9%

Total cases: 12,633 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 145 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Saturday: 666.2 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Saturday: 21.6%

New cases announced Monday: 2,130

Total cases: 398,892 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 210

Total deaths: 6,564 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,635 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,920 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 951 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,666 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 952 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.