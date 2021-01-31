Coronavirus

DHEC again reports over 100 new COVID cases in Beaufort County on Sunday; No deaths

More than 100 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Beaufort County on Sunday. The same number of new cases were reported on Saturday.

State health officials recorded 108 new cases Sunday. However, some of the links on the health department’s website were outdated. No new deaths were reported.

The area reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak has recently been at its worst point since last March. Hundreds of cases were recorded earlier this month, shattering the previous single-day record on Jan. 8. Deaths are still quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall.

Vaccines are also slowly being distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Saturday had utilized 117% of 4,850 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses received. That’s because some Pfizer vials have contained six or even seven doses, as opposed to only five. The hospital has used 57% of 2,075 second doses.

Hilton Head Hospital had utilized 148% of 1,925 first doses. The hospital also had used 92% of 475 second doses as of Saturday.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Saturday had used 108% of 2,755 first doses. The hospital had utilized 81% of 225 second doses.

Local numbers

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,620 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,909 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 940 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,645 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 941 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

