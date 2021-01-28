3 new COVID-19 deaths in Beaufort Co. Thursday; SC reports cases of South Africa variant

South Carolina health officials announced Thursday that two cases of the highly transmissible South Africa coronavirus variant had been discovered in the state, including one infection in the Lowcountry. They are the first known cases of the variant in the United States.

It’s unclear where exactly the cases were first identified. Health officials have declined to provide more specific information, citing privacy concerns.

The state on Thursday said two adults were infected, one each in the Lowcountry and the Pee Dee region, and neither had a known travel history.

DHEC’s definition of the Lowcountry is expansive and includes 11 counties, stretching from Calhoun County to Charleston County. Beaufort and Jasper counties are included in the region.

“We do not have concern at this time, based on their contact tracing, about there being the potential for any mass, widespread transmission,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the agency’s interim director of public health, during a briefing with reporters.

Both cases were discovered during routine genetic sequencing surveillance, Traxler said. The two adults were tested in early January and are doing well now, she said. Neither person is contagious currently, DHEC said.

“It does take a while for this sequencing to be done,” Traxler said.

The two cases, though, had no connection to one another, according to DHEC, suggesting variant spread in the state.

The variant — which was first identified in South Africa late last year — is called B.1.351, and researchers say it can spread easier and quicker than other strains of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. DHEC said B.1.351 is not known to cause more severe illness and researchers agree that COVID-19 vaccines available now still protect people against the variant.

Traxler in a statement Thursday urged residents to continue following existing public health guidelines, like wearing a face mask in public, social distancing and avoiding large crowds.

Daily data

Three new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Beaufort County on Thursday. The people were described as elderly and died earlier this month, according to DHEC.

DHEC reported more than 220 confirmed coronavirus deaths statewide Thursday, citing an issue with the S.C. Vital Statistics system as contributing to the high fatality count. The state reported several weeks’ worth of deaths Thursday.

Another COVID-19 death in Jasper County was also announced Thursday. A person described as elderly died Jan. 11, DHEC said.

State health officials recorded 131 new coronavirus cases in Beaufort County on Thursday, as well. Nine probable infections were logged.

The area reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak has recently been at its worst point since last March. Hundreds of cases were recorded earlier this month, shattering the previous single-day record on Jan. 8. Deaths are still quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall. And the county’s seven-day average of new cases was 85.8 as of Thursday.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported 14 new coronavirus infections Thursday.

Vaccines are also slowly being distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Tuesday (the most recent date for which data is available): 457

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Tuesday: 21.6%

Total cases: 12,237 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 138 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Tuesday: 748 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 31.8%

New cases announced Thursday: 2,934

Total cases: 387,603 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 226

Total deaths: 6,235 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,524 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,883 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 908 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,581 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 912 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.