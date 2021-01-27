1 COVID-19 death reported in Beaufort Co. Wednesday; 1 virus fatality in Jasper Co.

Another COVID-19 death was reported in Beaufort County on Wednesday.

A person who was described as elderly died on Sunday after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A coronavirus death was also announced Wednesday in Jasper County. A person described as elderly died Monday, according to DHEC.

State health officials recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Wednesday, as well. Five probable infections were also logged.

The area reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak has recently been at its worst point since last March. Hundreds of cases were recorded earlier this month, shattering the previous single-day record on Jan. 8. Deaths are still quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall. And the county’s seven-day average of new cases was 91.5 as of Wednesday.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported seven new coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Vaccines are also slowly being distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Tuesday had utilized 84% of 4,850 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses received. The hospital has used 41% of 2,075 second doses.

Hilton Head Hospital had utilized 104% of 1,925 first doses. That’s because some Pfizer vials have contained six or even seven doses, as opposed to only five. The hospital also had used 76% of 363 second doses as of Tuesday.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Tuesday had used 79% of 2,755 first doses. The hospital had utilized 85% of 185 second doses.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Monday (the most recent date for which data is available): 325

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Monday: 20.2%

Total cases: 12,106 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 135 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Monday: 720.9 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Monday: 25%

New cases announced Wednesday: 2,621

Total cases: 384,556 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 88

Total deaths: 6,030 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,475 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,866 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 897 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,564 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 901 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

DHEC has been releasing its vaccine data in the late afternoons or early evenings.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.