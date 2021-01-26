15 Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in SC now offer COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s where

Several Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies around South Carolina are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1a members.

Appointments this week, though, were already booked as of Sunday morning, a Walmart spokesperson said.

Beginning Feb. 1, residents will be able to check for available appointments next week via an online scheduling tool, the spokesperson said.

The tool can be found at: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302

People should click “Schedule now,” which will then take them to an online map. The map on Feb. 1 will display participating pharmacies, the spokesperson said.

Fifteen Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies have been activated as vaccine providers in the state, according to an S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control map. The map also lists the pharmacies’ phone numbers, which were used to schedule appointments this week.

The Walmart locations are:

4 Bluffton Road in Bluffton

115 Rolling Hills Circle in Easley

230 N Beltline Dr. in Florence

500 N Dobys Bridge Road in Fort Mill

1310 N Fraser St. in Georgetown

922 E. Main St. in Laurens

541 Seaboard St. in Myrtle Beach

1041 Edgefield Road in North Augusta

4920 Centre Pointe Drive in North Charleston

2795 North Road in Orangeburg

2151 E. Main St. in Spartanburg

1616 Central Ave. in Summerville

2401 Augusta Road in West Columbia

The Sam’s Club locations are:

5426 Forest Drive in Columbia

1211 Woodruff Road in Greenville

Appointment availability will fluctuate week to week, depending on the state’s vaccine allocation, the Walmart spokesperson said.

South Carolina typically receives 60,000 to 64,000 first doses each week, according to DHEC.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim director of public health, during a briefing with reporters Monday said the state agency has allocated Moderna doses to a federal partnership that’s supplying retail pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines.

A DHEC spokesperson early Tuesday didn’t say how many doses were allocated to the partnership this week.

Dozens of Walmart, Sam’s Club, Publix, Harris Teeter and Walgreens stores across the state are offering vaccinations, according to DHEC’s map, but that doesn’t mean those locations still have appointments open this week.

Contact information for the pharmacies can be found online at: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-appointments