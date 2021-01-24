2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beaufort Co. Sunday, 1 announced in Jasper Co.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Beaufort County on Sunday. A coronavirus fatality was also announced in Jasper County.

One person from Beaufort County was described as being middle-aged, or 35- to 64-years-old, according to state health officials. The other residents were described as 65 or older.

All of the deaths occurred late last week.

State health officials also reported 83 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Sunday. Two probable infections were logged, as well.

The area has recorded a surge of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak has recently been at its worst point since last March. Hundreds of cases were recorded earlier this month, shattering the previous single-day record on Jan. 8. Deaths are still quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall. And the county’s seven-day average of new cases was 104.4 as of Sunday.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported nine new coronavirus infections Sunday.

Vaccines are also slowly being distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Vaccine data

DHEC’s daily Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine data were not updated as of about 1 p.m. Sunday. The state has been releasing its vaccine data in the late afternoons or early evenings.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Friday (the most recent date for which data is available): 332

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Friday: 21.3%

Total cases: 11,882 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 130 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Friday: 770.3 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Friday: 25.4%

New cases announced Sunday: 3,450

Total cases: 376,987 confirmed

New deaths announced Sunday: 60

Total deaths: 5,915 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,422 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,846 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 877 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,530 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 885 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.