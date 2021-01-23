Beaufort County records 3 COVID deaths, 77 infections Saturday

This article has Unlimited Access. For more coverage, sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. To support our commitment to public service journalism: Subscribe Now.

State health officials announced three deaths and 77 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Saturday. Eight probable infections were recorded, as well.

The deaths included one middle-aged person and two elderly people. One probable death was reported in the county as well. No new deaths were reported in Jasper County.

On Thursday, Jasper and Beaufort Counties recorded a combined six deaths. No new deaths were recorded Friday.

Beaufort County has reported a surge of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country. On Saturday, the state confirmed 3,435 cases and 63 deaths.

The local outbreak has recently been at its worst point since March. Hundreds of cases were recorded earlier this month, shattering the previous single-day record on Jan. 8. Deaths are still quickly mounting in comparison to last fall. The county’s seven-day average of new cases was 109.3 as of Saturday.

Hospitalizations, though, remained steady in the local area last week, despite a surge of admissions elsewhere in the state.

Vaccines are also slowly being distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster visited Hilton Head Hospital and complimented the state’s hospitals’ vaccine rollout efforts, after having been deeply critical of their pace earlier in the week.

VACCINE DATA

As of Saturday, 542,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been received in South Carolina and 267,884 doses have been administered. The only people who can get vaccines currently are those who qualify for phase 1a, which includes health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and people over 70.

LOCAL NUMBERS

Viral test results reported Thursday (the most recent date for which data is available): 578

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Thursday: 21%

Total cases: 11,797 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 128 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Wednesday: 798 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Saturday: 23.7%

New cases announced Saturday: 3,435

Total cases: 373,399 confirmed

New deaths announced Saturday: 63

Total deaths: 5,855 confirmed

CASES BY ZIP CODE

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,390 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,835 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 867 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,511 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 880 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

WHAT ARE DHEC’S RECOMMENDATIONS?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.