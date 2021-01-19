42 new coronavirus infections, no deaths confirmed in Beaufort County on Tuesday

Forty-two new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Beaufort County on Tuesday. One probable case was also reported.

No new deaths were announced.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak was recently at its worst point since March. Hundreds of cases were recorded earlier this month, shattering the previous single-day record on Jan. 8. Deaths are still quickly mounting in comparison to last fall. And the county’s seven-day average of new cases was 97.5 as of Tuesday.

Hospitalizations, though, remained steady in the local area last week, despite a surge of admissions elsewhere in the state.

Jasper County, meanwhile, recorded two new cases and zero deaths Tuesday.

Vaccines are also slowly being distributed to local health care workers, seniors and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Vaccine data

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily Pfizer-BioNTech and Modera data were not updated as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Sunday (the most recent date for which data is available): 127

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Sunday: 23.6%

Total cases: 11,127 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 121 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Sunday: 729 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 23.9%

New cases announced Tuesday: 2,570

Total cases: 357,508 confirmed

New deaths announced Tuesday: 11

Total deaths: 5,673 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,153 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,784 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 815 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,350 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 808 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.