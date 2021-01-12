1 COVID-19 death announced in Beaufort Co. Tuesday as DHEC data problem continues

Beaufort County’s daily COVID-19 case count remained low Tuesday, but health officials said an “internal systems issue” was still affecting its data, and new infections were missing from the statewide total.

It’s unclear when that problem will be fixed.

The county recorded 28 new cases Tuesday and one probable infection.

Another COVID-19 death was also announced in the county. A person described as elderly died Sunday after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak is now at its worst point since March. Hundreds of cases were recorded last week, shattering the previous single-day record on Friday. Deaths are quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall. And the county’s seven-day average of new cases hit 98.4 as of Tuesday.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

The Jasper County School District, meanwhile, has opted to delay its hybrid reopening by at least two more weeks, district officials said Tuesday.

Originally, the district announced it would remain virtual-only until Jan. 20 — the start of the third quarter — to combat a post-holiday COVID-19 spike.

But district spokesperson Travis Washington said Tuesday that the district would delay the return to hybrid classes until at least Feb. 3, as the district works to get its state-sponsored rapid testing program up and running.

Near the end of that additional two-week period, the district will consult with medical advisers to determine if a longer delay is needed, Washington said.

Vaccine data

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine has a recommended two-dose regimen. Three weeks after getting the first shot, a person would need a second dose.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Tuesday reported 159 newly administered doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, according to DHEC data.

The hospital, which had received 2,750 Pfizer doses, had administered roughly 58% of shots as of Tuesday, data show.

There is a lag in when vaccine data is published by DHEC. Vaccine providers have up to 24 hours to enter the information into a federal system.

Hilton Head Hospital on Tuesday announced that it had administered another 82 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. Coastal Carolina Hospital did not record any changes in its vaccine data Tuesday.

Local numbers

Beaufort County-specific COVID-19 data were not immediately updated online Tuesday afternoon. DHEC reported Tuesday that an “internal systems issue” was affecting coronavirus numbers.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 30.3%

New cases announced Tuesday: 1,361

Total cases: 328,028 confirmed

New deaths announced Tuesday: 29

Total deaths: 5,358 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code as of Saturday

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,876 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,686 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 775 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,271 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 750 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.