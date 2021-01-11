Beaufort, Jasper Co. seniors can register for COVID-19 vaccines starting Wednesday

South Carolina will allow people 70 or older — with or without underlying health conditions — to register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning Wednesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed on Monday.

Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, announced the decision on Twitter early Monday.

Eligible residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties can schedule an appointment via an online DHEC portal starting Wednesday: https://gis.dhec.sc.gov/gisportal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1d4fb0a725414918afc6bebb239227f8

Beaufort Memorial, Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals are the only local medical centers that will initially accept appointments, according to the portal.

DHEC originally said people 75 or older would be eligible for vaccines during Phase 1b of distribution, which was expected to begin in late January or early February.

Those plans have now changed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.