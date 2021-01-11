3 COVID-19 deaths, 34 new cases in Beaufort Co. Monday as DHEC reports data issue

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were announced in Beaufort County on Monday.

All were described as elderly, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. One person died on Friday, and two died Saturday.

Thirty-four coronavirus cases and two probable infections were also recorded in the county Monday, but DHEC said the low case counts were due to an “internal systems issue.” The agency said data will eventually be updated.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak, meanwhile, is now at its worst point since March. Hundreds of cases were recorded last week, shattering records that were again broken Friday. Deaths are quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall. And the county’s seven-day average of new cases reached a peak of roughly 97.4 as of Monday.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

The New York Times on Monday listed South Carolina as one of nine states with the highest number of cases per capita in the country.

Vaccine data

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine has a recommended two-dose regimen. Three weeks after getting the first shot, a person would need a second dose.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Monday reported 15 new initial inoculations with Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, according to DHEC data. The hospital also reported that 33 second doses were newly administered.

The hospital, which had received 2,750 Pfizer doses, had administered roughly 53% of shots as of Monday, data show.

There is a lag in when vaccine data is published by DHEC. Vaccine providers have up to 72 hours to enter the information into a federal system.

Hilton Head Hospital on Monday reported 50 new first Pfizer dose vaccinations and 24 new second dose vaccinations.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Monday had administered 268 first shots and 151 second doses.

Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster criticized the state’s rollout of vaccines, saying it was too slow. He said South Carolina would set a “hard deadline” of Jan. 15 to complete Phase 1a vaccinations or sign ups. DHEC confirmed that timeline in a statement later Tuesday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Saturday (the most recent date for which data is available): 152

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Saturday: 28.1%

Total cases: 10,385 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 115 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Saturday: 738 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Saturday: 25.9%

New cases announced Monday: 2,644

Total cases: 326,588 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 14

Total deaths: 5,315 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,876 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,686 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 775 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,271 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 750 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.