Over 100 COVID cases reported in Beaufort County on Sunday, DHEC says

State health officials reported 106 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Sunday. No deaths were reported.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,667 new cases and 48 deaths statewide on Sunday.

The local outbreak, meanwhile, is now at its worst point since March. Hundreds of cases were recorded last week, shattering records that were again broken Friday when the county reported 227 new cases.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. Experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Vaccine data

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine has a recommended two-dose regimen. Three weeks after getting the first shot, a person would need a second dose.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Sunday reported 1,264 total inoculations with Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, according to DHEC data. The hospital also reported that 133 second doses had been administered.

The hospital, which had received 2,450 Pfizer doses, had administered roughly 57% of shots as of Sunday, data show.

There is a lag in when vaccine data is published by DHEC. Vaccine providers have up to 72 hours to enter the information into a federal system.

Hilton Head Hospital on Sunday reported a total of 421 and 333 first and second Pfizer dose vaccinations respectively.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Sunday had administered a total of 267 first shots and 151 second doses.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday criticized the state’s rollout of vaccines, saying it was too slow. He said South Carolina would set a “hard deadline” of Jan. 15 to complete Phase 1a vaccinations or sign ups. DHEC confirmed that timeline in a statement later Tuesday.

Local numbers

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,871 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,673 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 771 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,266 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 747 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

