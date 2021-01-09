Almost 100 COVID cases reported in Beaufort Co. on Saturday after record-breaking day

State health officials reported 97 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Saturday, just a day after the county shattered its single-day case record. No deaths were reported.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The state on Friday also posted a record-breaking case count, with 4,986 newly confirmed infections.

The local outbreak, meanwhile, is now at its worst point since March. Hundreds of cases were recorded last week, shattering records that were again broken Friday. Deaths are quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall. And the county’s seven-day average of new cases sat at about 103 on Saturday, a slight drop off from a peak 108 on Friday.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. Experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Vaccine data

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine has a recommended two-dose regimen. Three weeks after getting the first shot, a person would need a second dose.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Saturday reported 1,258 total inoculations with Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, according to DHEC data. The hospital also reported that 133 second doses had been administered.

The hospital, which had received 2,450 Pfizer doses, had administered roughly 57% of shots as of Saturday, data show.

There is a lag in when vaccine data is published by DHEC. Vaccine providers have up to 72 hours to enter the information into a federal system.

Hilton Head Hospital on Saturday reported a total of 411 and 321 first and second Pfizer dose vaccinations respectively.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Saturday had administered a total of 245 first shots and 147 second doses.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday criticized the state’s rollout of vaccines, saying it was too slow. He said South Carolina would set a “hard deadline” of Jan. 15 to complete Phase 1a vaccinations or sign ups. DHEC confirmed that timeline in a statement later Tuesday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Thursday (the most recent date for which data is available): 344

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Thursday: 28.2%

Total cases: 10,244 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 112 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Thursday: 747 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 31.8%

New cases announced Saturday: 4,576

Total cases: 320,105 confirmed

New deaths announced Saturday: 52

Total deaths: 5,267 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,822 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,660 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 768 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,250 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 740 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.