SC sees more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases reported in one day, dozens of deaths

For the fourth time since the start of the pandemic, South Carolina health officials reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day.

State Department of Health and Environmental Control officials identified 4,037 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and 71 new confirmed deaths of people who had been diagnosed with the virus.

South Carolina has seen more than 4,000 cases reported in one day just a few times before: Dec. 27, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Of the 13,052 South Carolinians tested, Wednesday DHEC officials noted 30.9% of tests reported came back positive.

That figure indicates the level of virus spread in a community. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization advised governments not to lift restrictions until the percent positive rate were at or below 5% for at least two weeks.

On Wednesday, DHEC also reported 101 new probable COVID-19 cases and 13 new probable deaths, bringing the total number of probable cases to 27,031 and probable deaths to 5,139.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk of infection. Probable deaths are those where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

South Carolina continues to report record hospitalization figures.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 2,424 patients in hospitals have or are suspected of having the virus, making up nearly 26% of patients statewide.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains in its nascent stages in South Carolina.

DHEC officials reported Tuesday they had received a total of 146,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Of those, 33% have been administered to the first phase of individuals, which includes healthcare workers.

DHEC officials faced criticism from both state lawmakers and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster for the slow distribution speed. McMaster threatened to issue executive orders and take action Tuesday if election officials don’t speed the process.

“We expect to see some progress,” McMaster told reporters Tuesday.

Health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to slow the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks, avoiding group gatherings and practicing social distancing.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out in the community, even if they show no symptoms.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

How are hospitals being impacted?

More than 2,000 South Carolinians remain hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, 469 patients were in intensive care units and 247 were on ventilators.

Total hospital bed occupancy and ICU bed occupancy has remained at nearly 80% since early December.

About 75% of hospital beds in Richland County were occupied Wednesday, and about 90% of Lexington County’s beds were taken, data show.

Which counties were affected?

South Carolina’s Upstate continues to see massive increases in COVID-19 cases.

Greenville County reported 792 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It was joined by Anderson County, which reported 145 new cases, while Pickens County reported 99, Spartanburg County reported 224 and York County reported 268.

Other parts of the state were not spared from outbreaks.

On the coast, Beaufort County saw 123 new cases, Charleston County saw 137 and Horry County saw 243.

In the Midlands, Lexington County saw an increase of 268 new cases, and Richland County saw an increase of 362.

Of the 71 South Carolinians who died after contracting COVID-19, the majority were elderly, or over the age of 64.

Greenville County alone reported 13 deaths, the most of any county in the state.

The following counties reported deaths Wednesday: Aiken (1), Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Calhoun (1), Charleston (2), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (2), Colleton (1), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Florence (5), Greenville (13), Horry (2), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lexington (3), Marion (5), Marlboro (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (9), Richland (3), Spartanburg (3) and Sumter (1).

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Although the majority of South Carolinians do recover from COVID-19 after their diagnosis, the state’s daily case rates are still up almost 96% in the past month and are the highest they’ve ever been.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 1,000 statewide for the past four weeks, according to DHEC.

And the number of people being tested across the state has shot up over the past 30 days, with an average of 222 tests per 100,000 individuals performed daily in the last month, a 40% increase from the month prior, data show.

An average of about 22% of those tests have come back positive in the past 30 days.

Overall, more than 3.8 million tests have been conducted in South Carolina.