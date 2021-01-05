21 new coronavirus cases, 64 vaccinations reported in Beaufort Co. Tuesday

Only 21 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Beaufort County on Tuesday, after days of high case counts. Sixty-four COVID-19 vaccinations were also reported.

No new deaths were announced.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of infections throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak is now at its worst point since March. Hundreds of cases were recorded over a two-day period last week, shattering records. Deaths are quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall. And the county’s seven-day average of new cases reached a peak of roughly 103 as of Monday. It dropped to about 99 on Tuesday.

The average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Sunday, was also high: 29.7%

The World Health Organization has suggested that governments reopen only after that percent positive is at or below 5% for at least two weeks.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. Experts had warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

The Beaufort County School District, meanwhile, returned to full-time, in-person classes on Monday for the first time since March, though virtual instruction will continue for students who want it.

The district also reported that it had logged 117 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff over its two-week winter break, increasing the total number of cases it’s recorded since Sept. 28 by 48.5% to 355 cases.

The district has about 24,000 students and staff combined. About 1.45% of the district’s total student and staff population have contracted the novel virus since Sept. 28, compared to 5.2% of the county’s total population since March.

“In schools we have not been seeing the spread,” Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said Monday. “As long as it remains low within our schools, we want to provide as much face-to-face instruction as we can, because we know that’s what’s best for our students.”

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Tuesday had reported 64 new inoculations with Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, according to DHEC data.

The hospital, which has received 2,450 first Pfizer doses, had administered 33% of those shots as of Tuesday, data show.

There is a lag in when vaccine data is published by DHEC. Vaccine providers have up to 72 hours to enter the information into a federal system.

Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals did not report any new vaccinations Tuesday. The Hilton Head medical center, though, had already administered all of its initial shots.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Tuesday had used 165 of 185 Pfizer doses.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday criticized the state’s rollout of vaccines, saying it’s moving too slowly. He said South Carolina would set a “hard deadline” of Jan. 15 to complete Phase 1a vaccinations or sign ups, although it’s unclear if that’s actually happening.

DHEC hadn’t made that announcement as of about 2 p.m. Tuesday. The agency didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking clarification.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Sunday (the most recent date for which data is available): 88

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Sunday: 29.7%

Total cases: 9,704 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 107 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Sunday: 624 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 30.7%

New cases announced Tuesday: 2,285

Total cases: 302,003 confirmed

New deaths announced Tuesday: 12

Total deaths: 5,068 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,647 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,579 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 727 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,167 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 688 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.