Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

SC’s highest-ranking education official has tested positive for coronavirus

Molly Spearman
Molly Spearman

South Carolina’s top education official has tested positive for coronavirus, she said Monday.

S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman tested positive for COVID-19 following a Dec. 31 test, she said on Twitter. Spearman, whom was notified Sunday of test results, had already been in quarantine after her son and husband tested positive for coronavirus last week, according to the tweet.

“Our family is in good spirits and is fortunate to have only mild symptoms,” Spearman tweeted.

Spearman will follow isolation and quarantine guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

“While isolating, I plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually as so many others in the education community have done this school year,” Spearman tweeted.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in South Carolina
See all stories
Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service