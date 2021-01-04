SC’s highest-ranking education official has tested positive for coronavirus

Molly Spearman

South Carolina’s top education official has tested positive for coronavirus, she said Monday.

S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman tested positive for COVID-19 following a Dec. 31 test, she said on Twitter. Spearman, whom was notified Sunday of test results, had already been in quarantine after her son and husband tested positive for coronavirus last week, according to the tweet.

“Our family is in good spirits and is fortunate to have only mild symptoms,” Spearman tweeted.

Spearman will follow isolation and quarantine guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

“While isolating, I plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually as so many others in the education community have done this school year,” Spearman tweeted.