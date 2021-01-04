3 COVID-19 deaths, 52 new cases in Beaufort Co. Monday as local outbreak worsens

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were announced in Beaufort County on Monday, after a streak of record-breaking days of newly confirmed infections.

All three people were described as elderly, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. One died on Dec. 29 and two died on Dec. 31.

Fifty-two new COVID-19 cases were also announced in the county Monday. Two probable infections were recorded, as well.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of infections throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak is now at its worst point since March. Hundreds of cases were recorded over a two-day period last week, shattering records. Deaths are quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall. And the county’s seven-day average of new cases reached a peak of roughly 103 as of Monday.

The average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Saturday, was also staggeringly high: 31.2%.

The World Health Organization has suggested that governments only reopen after that percent positive is at or below 5% for at least two weeks.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have pleaded with S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Saturday (the most recent date for which data is available): 163

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Saturday: 31.2%

Total cases: 9,685 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 107 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Saturday: 654 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Saturday: 33.3%

New cases announced Monday: 3,492

Total cases: 299,685 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 15

Total deaths: 5,056 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,641 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,574 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 721 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,166 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 685 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.