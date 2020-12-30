Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ dies of COVID, publicist says

Dawn Wells, center, died Tuesday of COVID-19, according to her publicist. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Actress Dawn Wells, best known for her role as Mary Ann in the sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Tuesday of COVID-19, her publicist told Variety. She was 82.

Wells, a former Miss Nevada, rose to fame in the 1960s in her role on “Gilligan’s Island.” She was in 98 episodes of the show, which featured four men and three women who were marooned on a desert island. Tina Louise is the last surviving member of the regular cast of the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to her role on “Gilligan’s Island,” Wells appeared in “Bonanza,” “77 Sunset Strip” and “Maverick.”

Services have not been planned for Wells, who died in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.