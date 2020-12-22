77 new coronavirus cases in Beaufort Co. Tuesday. 1 death reported in Jasper Co.

South Carolina health officials reported 77 new coronavirus cases in Beaufort County on Tuesday. Five probable infections also were recorded.

No new deaths were announced in Beaufort County, but one was logged in Jasper County.

A person described as elderly died Saturday after contracting the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of infections in December, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

Daily case counts in Beaufort County are regularly back to early August levels, although last Friday’s report shattered records from July. The county’s seven-day average of new infections was roughly 72 as of Tuesday.

In early October, that average had dropped into the low teens.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed to some area hospital employees, but doses won’t be available to the general public until sometime in 2021.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Sunday (most recent date that data is available): 563

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Sunday: 21.8%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 72.2

Total cases: 8,494 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 96 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Sunday: 533 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 18.1%

New cases announced Tuesday: 2,055

Total cases: 257,340 confirmed

New deaths announced Tuesday: 15

Total deaths: 4,602 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,243 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,446 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 612 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,008 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 584 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.