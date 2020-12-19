S.C. reports 67 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County after record-breaking day

Beaufort County on Saturday logged 67 new COVID-19 cases as South Carolina reported another 2,919 coronavirus infections statewide.

Three additional probable infections were also announced in the county, but there were no new deaths announced Saturday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of infections after Thanksgiving, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

Daily case counts in Beaufort County are regularly back to early August levels, but Friday’s report shattered records from July.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed to some area hospital employees, but doses won’t be available to the general public until sometime in 2021.

The Beaufort County School District begins winter break on Dec. 23. When students return to classes Jan. 4, the district will begin offering five days a week of in-person classes for the first time since schools shut down in March. About 69% of the district’s 21,000-plus students will attend those classes, while the rest will remain online-only.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Thursday (most recent date that data is available): 310

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Thursday: 21.6%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 76.9

Total cases: 8,308 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 95 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Thursday: 624.9 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported: 22.9%

New cases announced Saturday: 2,919

Total cases: 250,386 confirmed

New deaths announced Saturday: 16

Total deaths: 4,529 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,189 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,426 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 591 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 974 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 571 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.