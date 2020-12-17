Beaufort Co. logs 67 new COVID cases, no deaths as SC’s positivity rate remains high

Sixty-seven new COVID-19 cases were logged in Beaufort County on Thursday. Ten probable infections were also reported.

No new deaths were announced.

The Lowcountry has reported an uptick in disease spread this month, mirroring other spots around South Carolina.

Daily case counts in Beaufort County are regularly back to early August levels, although Sunday’s report was similar to infection numbers from July. The county’s seven-day average of new infections was 75.1 as of Thursday, marking one of the highest averages since the summer.

In early October, that average had dropped into the low teens.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed to some area hospital employees, but doses won’t be available to the general public until sometime in 2021.

Jasper County also reported seven new cases and no fatalities Thursday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Tuesday (most recent date that data is available): 335

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Tuesday: 20.5%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 75.1

Total cases: 8,116 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 94 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Tuesday: 501 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 24.2%

New cases announced Thursday: 2,023

Total cases: 243,583 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 39

Total deaths: 4,484 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,138 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,404 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 568 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 960 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 548 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.